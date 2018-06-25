Three accused in ASI murder case held

GUJRANWALA: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police claimed to have arrested three more accused involved in the murder of ASI here on Sunday.

Accused Rafaqat, Ehsan Ullah and Zulfiqar have allegedly shot dead ASI Aslam a month ago when he showed resistance during a robbery incident. The CIA have earlier arrested main accused Shakeel within 48 hours of the incident.