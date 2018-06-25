NH&MP recover 13-year old kidnapped girl

LAHORE: The National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone, arrested a man who was making an attempt to kidnap a 13-year old girl at Qadirpur Rawan in the Beat area of 18.

NH&MP patrolling officers Munir Ahmad and Jaffer Hussain deputed on routine patrolling duty near Qadirpur Rawan noticed a rickshaw being driven recklessly. The officers tried to stop the rickshaw but the driver ignored their signal and drove away. A girl aged 13 years in the rickshaw started shouting when she saw the police officers. The officers arrested the driver and recovered the girl named Sidra of Multan.

The girl was traveling with her father in metro bus in Multan. Her father disembarked at Choke Kumharan station but the girl mistakenly went to Vehari Choke station. The rickshaw driver named Abbas kidnapped her on the pretext of dropping her girl off at her home. The Motorway Police officers handed over the driver to local police. The officers contacted the girl’s family and handed her over to her father.