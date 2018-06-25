Mon June 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

House attackers booked

LAHORE: Manawan police registered a case against a group on charges of attacking the house of a vice-president of People’s Youth Organisation. Police said that the accused members of Nafees Jutt group opened indiscriminate firing and created panic in the area. Complainant Tahir nominated Idrees Mustafa and Mudassar in the FIR along with their eight to 10 accomplices. The members of People’s Youth Organisation also staged a protest demonstration and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits of the firing.

