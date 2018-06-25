Six races decided

LAHORE: Following are the results of six races in Fantsatic Plate held here on Sunday.

Results: First race: winner High Jacker, second Killing Eyes, third Crazy Cat Lady.

Second race: winner Neeli De Malika, second Queen Esmeralda, third Tiger Jutt.

Third race: winner Mano Jutt, second Gambler Boy, third Uzair Prince

Fourth race: winner Power Of Dream, second Zobi De Great, third Neeli de Great.

Fifth race: winner Bajwa’s Choice, second Blue Max. Sixth race: winner Atlantic Prince.