Six races decided

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Following are the results of six races in Fantsatic Plate held here on Sunday.
Results: First race: winner High Jacker, second Killing Eyes, third Crazy Cat Lady.
Second race: winner Neeli De Malika, second Queen Esmeralda, third Tiger Jutt.
Third race: winner Mano Jutt, second Gambler Boy, third Uzair Prince
Fourth race: winner Power Of Dream, second Zobi De Great, third Neeli de Great.
Fifth race: winner Bajwa’s Choice, second Blue Max. Sixth race: winner Atlantic Prince.
LAHORE: Following are the results of six races in Fantsatic Plate held here on Sunday.
Results: First race: winner High Jacker, second Killing Eyes, third Crazy Cat Lady.
Second race: winner Neeli De Malika, second Queen Esmeralda, third Tiger Jutt.
Third race: winner Mano Jutt, second Gambler Boy, third Uzair Prince
Fourth race: winner Power Of Dream, second Zobi De Great, third Neeli de Great.
Fifth race: winner Bajwa’s Choice, second Blue Max. Sixth race: winner Atlantic Prince.
Comments