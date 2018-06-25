Mon June 25, 2018
Islamabad

APP
June 25, 2018

Cops misbehaving with citizens to be shown the door

Islamabad : The courteous and decent attitude is the only way to ensure friendly police ecology and those police officials misbehaving with the citizens would not be tolerated in the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) force.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed while addressing the meeting convened to review the performance of ITP force.

The meeting was attended among others by SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed, all Zonal DSPs and others.

The SSP issued special directions to all officials to ensure friendly policing environment in the city.

He said that courteous and decent attitude with public was our first slogan and those police officials violating it would be shown door.

