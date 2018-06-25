Hot and dry weather

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting the upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, D I Khan, Zhob, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, they added. Rainfall was recorded at Gupis (9mm), Hunza, Gilgit (2), Dir (3), Kalam (2),. Garhi Dupatta (3) and Muzaffarabad (2mm). Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi where the mercury reached at 49°C. In Lahore, it was 40°C, minimum.