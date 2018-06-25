Mon June 25, 2018
National

June 25, 2018

Biker dead in accident

OKARA: A biker died in an accident here on Sunday. Muhammad Arshad of Mandi Ahmadabad was on his way to Hujra Shah Moqeem when a speeding car crushed him to death.

