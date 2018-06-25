Mon June 25, 2018
National

S
Sabah
June 25, 2018

Pakistan to launch first indigenous satellite next month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has prepared its first indigenous satellite that will be launched next month. In a statement Sunday, the Foreign Office spokes-person Dr Faisal Muhammad said it will be launched in space next month. He said weight of satellite is 285 kg and it will be helpful for research in geography, weather and climate. He said it will also be used for remote sensing.

