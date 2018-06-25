Pakistan thrash Kenya in Kabbadi Masters

KARACHI: After facing a humiliating 20-36 defeat at the hands of strong India in their opener, Pakistan on Sunday opened their account when they defeated little-known Kenya 43-21 in their second Group A outing of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai.

Pakistan, led by Nasir Ali, began the game in aggressive fashion with their raiders forcing the rivals to make mistakes.

At half time Pakistan were leading with 23-5.After the break, Pakistan played in a bit relaxed fashion and conceded unnecessary points before sealing victory. India lead the three-team group with two wins, followed by Pakistan with one victory.

Iran, South Korea and Argentina are in Group B.The event is being held under double league system with the leading two sides qualifying for the semi-finals.