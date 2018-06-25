Cilic saves match point to beat Djokovic for Queen’s title

LONDON: Marin Cilic was crowned Queen’s Club champion for the second time as the Croatian stunned Novak Djokovic with a dramatic fightback in his 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Cilic was on the verge of a third loss in the Queen’s final when Djokovic held a match point in the second set.But the world number six survived that threat and then stormed back from 4-1 down to take the second set tie-break.

Inspired by that escape act, Cilic powered through the deciding set to leave Djokovic shell-shocked as he won the Wimbledon warm-up event for the first time since 2012.Djokovic tried to stay upbeat, saying: “I have to congratulate Marin on a fantastic week. He deserved to win and came up with some big shots.

It was a cathartic moment for Cilic who had finished as the runner-up at Queen’s and Wimbledon last year.Both defeats were painful for Cilic, who lost a final set tie-break against Feliciano Lopez at Queen’s and broke down in tears during his injury-plagued Wimbledon loss to Roger Federer.

Former US Open champion Cilic also lost the 2013 Queen’s final and experienced fresh heartache against Federer in this year’s Australian Open final.But he banished his nearly-man tag with a gutsy comeback to claim only his second win in 16 attempts against Djokovic, clinching his 18th career ATP title and his first since Istanbul last year.For Djokovic, there was only frustration at his failure to finish off Cilic and win his first title since the grass-court tournament at Eastbourne 12 months ago.