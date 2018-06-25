Good mental health

In a developing society like ours, where there are so many economic and social problems and a lot of competition, cases of mental stress, depression and anxiety are increasing at an unprecedented rate. But, discussing mental health issues is a taboo in the country. Students these days, due to immense competition and the desire of being on top and in the front, get affected by stress and depression a lot.

Consulting a psychiatrist or psychologist isn’t encouraged by people and students with a mental health problem continue to suffer in silence. It is important that we accept that such diseases exist and that they can be treated.

Kashfa Zia

Karachi