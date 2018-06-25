Mon June 25, 2018
Newspost

June 25, 2018

The ‘brave’ in exile

In Pakistan, we have a former brave commando general who deliberately avoids facing different cases against him in courts and asks for more security upon his return to his beloved country.

It is unknown and uncertain who will – or can – force him to end his self-exile and visit the country for appearance in courts. A majority of helpless people are just watching this unending play to their utter dismay.

Amir Haider Panjpir

Peshawar

