Where are the teachers?

When we talk about the problems that are being faced by the country, we often forget to pay attention the issue of ghost teachers in schools. The reason why the education sector hasn’t been revived for many years now is that a large amount of fund that ought to be used for education institutions is being spent on those ghost employees whose association with an education institution is to the extent of receiving monthly salary.

The situation is worst in education institutions in remote villages. The education department should look into this matter and take action against those who are making a mockery of the country’s education system. Any employee who remain absent from his or her duties without notice should be expelled immediately. No one should be allowed to play with the future of students.

Hani Shakir Khairabadi

Khairabad