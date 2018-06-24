Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Slovak farmers on tractors join anti-govt protesters

BRATISLAVA: Slovak farmers on tractors joined thousands of anti-government protesters in the capital Bratislava on Friday, in the latest of a string of demonstrations triggered by the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak who exposed alleged high-level corruption.

x
Advertisement

Kuciak´s murder and his last explosive report plunged the eurozone country of 5.4 million people into crisis, sparking weekly mass protests that forced the government to resign in March.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar