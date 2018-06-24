Slovak farmers on tractors join anti-govt protesters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRATISLAVA: Slovak farmers on tractors joined thousands of anti-government protesters in the capital Bratislava on Friday, in the latest of a string of demonstrations triggered by the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak who exposed alleged high-level corruption.
Kuciak´s murder and his last explosive report plunged the eurozone country of 5.4 million people into crisis, sparking weekly mass protests that forced the government to resign in March.
BRATISLAVA: Slovak farmers on tractors joined thousands of anti-government protesters in the capital Bratislava on Friday, in the latest of a string of demonstrations triggered by the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak who exposed alleged high-level corruption.
Kuciak´s murder and his last explosive report plunged the eurozone country of 5.4 million people into crisis, sparking weekly mass protests that forced the government to resign in March.
Comments