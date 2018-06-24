Moutinho misses Portugal training

KRATOVO, Russia: Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho was missing from Portugal training on Saturday, leaving his status for their final World Cup group game against Iran in doubt.

Moutinho sat out Friday’s session due to illness and was again absent 24 hours later with the European champions due to face Iran in Saransk on Monday.

The 31-year-old has started both of Portugal’s first two matches in Russia, providing the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in their 1-0 win over Morocco.

Left-back Raphael Guerreiro returned to training with the rest of the squad after sitting out on Friday with a leg complaint.

Portugal are level on four points with Spain in Group B and need a draw from their last game to guarantee a place in the knockout phase.

Meanwhile, defender Ruben Dias feels there is some anxiety in Portugal’s World Cup camp as they look to live up to expectations at the tournament as European champions.

Dias said there were some nerves ahead of their final group match, with the team having failed to hit top gear as yet in Russia.

“Anxiety exists because it’s a World Cup and we are European champions and we want to get through the group and go as far as possible,” Dias told a news conference at the Portugal training base.

“But it’s all relative. We have really good players and we all have the same objective. Sometimes things don’t work out the way you want. But it’s a World Cup.”

Portugal’s cagey performances bear a striking similarity to Euro 2016, when they triumphed after scraping through the group stage without winning a match and then won every single knockout game having less possession than their opponents.