Sun June 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 24, 2018

Moutinho misses training

KRATOVO, Russia: Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho was missing from Portugal training on Saturday, leaving his status for their final World Cup group game against Iran in doubt. Moutinho sat out Friday’s session due to illness and was again absent 24 hours later with the European champions due to face Iran in Saransk on Monday. The 31-year-old has started both of Portugal’s first two matches in Russia, providing the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in their 1-0 win over Morocco.

