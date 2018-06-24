Boko Haram raid kills five in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: At least five people were killed and six others injured in a night-time Boko Haram raid and suicide attack on a village in northeastern Nigeria, residents told AFP on Saturday. A male suicide bomber detonated his explosives among a group of residents sleeping in the open in Tungushe village in Borno state at about 12:15 am (2315 GMT Friday).

The blast was followed by indiscriminate gunfire from Boko Haram Jihadists lurking in the dark, said Mustapha Muhammed, a civilian militia leader in the area.

"Five people have been killed and six others injured in the attack," Muhammed said by telephone from the village, which lies six kiometres north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

Tungushe resident Umara Kyari, who gave a similar casualty toll, said the attackers torched eight thatched houses and three vehicles before stealing about 100 cows.