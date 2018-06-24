Rough road

Anybody who uses the Islamabad Expressway to travel on a daily basis will know that the portion between Gulberg Green Interchange and Rawat has not been repaired over the past five to six years. Maybe the CDA was thinking that it would be pointless to waste money on repairing the road as it was supposed to be widened from a two lanes to 5 lanes. Unfortunately, it seems that the money that should have been spent to widen this road was instead spent on the construction of the Metro Bus System from Peshawar Mor to the New Islamabad Airport.

The caretaker minister should instruct the CDA authorities to at least fill in potholes, remove the ruts and jumps. If an extra lane was built at the u-turn near PWD/Sowan Gardens, it would reduce the traffic jams at this u-turn to a great extent. It is hoped that something will be done now.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos ( Islamabad )