Bereaved mother registers complaint with police

CHARSADDA: A mother who lost her son to celebratory firing registered a complaint against the bridegroom.

The disheartened Said Baha, mother of Nafeesullah, 10, registered the complaint with the police against Inamullah after her child was killed by celebratory shots at Inamullah’s wedding in Nisatta area of Charsadda. The police are investigating the case.