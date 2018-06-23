Not angry with Nawaz but has differences, says Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Friday that he is not angry with Nawaz Sharif rather has only differences which he will explain at later stage.

He said that he is still firm on his decision of contesting election as an independent.

“I cannot imagine causing any loss to the PML-N and despite my differences with Nawaz Sharif, I had voted him as a party president,” he said while addressing a press conference here Friday.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan expressed sorrow that such remarks were attributed to him which he had never made.

Nisar denied comments attributed to him relating to former premier Nawaz Sharif and said that he had issued a rebuttal of the fake news.

He said that he was misquoted by saying, “Mian sahib won’t be able to show his face’ if I spilled the beans and such words were attributed to me, which I could never have imagined of.”

The former interior minister admitted that he had definitely said that he intended to explain his differences to the former premier in a press conference after recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz.

He also said that he was not in contact with any political party with regard to seat adjustment, adding, “I am only looking towards Almighty Allah and the people,” he said.

He said there is not a normal situation as it is not easy to contest the election from 4 constituencies. “I have strong bond with my constituency since 1985.”

He said it is not his way of politics to make personal attacks,” he said.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said he has given the necessary advice during his association with PML-N for last 34 years with good intentions as it was not his way to justify anything which he thinks wrong. “”I’m a human being, mistakes are made...but my intention is true,” Nisar said.” he said.

He said that it was this time that his affiliation with Nawaz was affected and he would explain that later on. “Being really honest requires a person to speak to his leader keeping ground realities in view,” he said.

He said when the difference reaches at a peak, he keeps himself away from the ministry and even Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shahbaz Sharif came to him. “I tell Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that I will not join the cabinet. I, with Nawaz Sharif and others laid the foundation of the party and how could I imagine to inflict any loss on the party and even voted with heavy heart on the bill for the presidentship of Nawaz Sharif,” he said adding that he even remained silent on the distribution of the Senate tickets.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said he will soon tell why he chose to contest the election independent. “I never apply for the party ticket in the past, how I could have applied this time. “The survey was conducted in which even the voters of the PTI talked about voting me,” he said.

He said if he wanted to leave the PML-N, he had an open offer from Imran Khan to join the PTI and even Imran Khan offered not fielding a candidate against him.

The former interior minister said Pakistan is passing through a critical phase as efforts are being made to push Pakistan into close end so media should focus on it rather than on petty issues.

He said it was the responsibility of all to focus the dangers facing the country as conspiracy is being hatched against the country and efforts are being made to push country into close end. “The prime minister, Chief of Army Staff and ISI chief are well aware of it,” he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif should also focus saving the country and it is also the responsibility of Army, judiciary and media to save the country.

To a question, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said he still stuck to his view that report which was passed on to the reporter of Dawn was not discussed in that meeting. ‘It was fabricated news which was deliberately leaked,” he said.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said he was contesting the election from four constituencies and should verify the news about him and his politics. “It was a fake news report in which it was stated that I had made a seat adjustment with the PTI,” he said adding that he was the only politician who has been contesting the election since 1985 and never lost.

He said the interviews conducted for those who were new in the party not of those who were old in the parties. “Even Shahbaz Sharif had stated whether Chaudry Nisar Ali Khan applied or not for the ticket, they would award the party ticket to him,” he said.

He said he did not rebel against the party but only had political differences and this was in favour of Nawaz Sharif. “The expression of view is not rebellion against the party,” he said adding whether the politics could not tolerate the different point of view.