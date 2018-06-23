Seven of a family drown at Gaddani beach

KARACHI: As many as seven members of a family including four women and two children drowned in Gaddani beach while 11 other people were rescued on Friday.

According to rescue sources, a family hailing from Karachi’s Lyari area had gone to Gaddani for the picnic. During swimming in the sea, four women and two children drowned. Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the scene and started rescue operation. The bodies of four women had been recovered while 11 people were rescued. The search for the two drowned children was underway. The rescued persons had been shifted to a nearby rural health centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock and grief over the deaths of seven residents including women and children of Lyari who drowned in Gaddani coast on Friday.