Pakistan Development squad lose to Canada

ISLAMABAD: Canada defeated Pakistan Development squad 3-0 in the first of the five-match hockey series at Tamanawis Park in Surrey (Canada).

The hosts settled down quickly and took an early lead when Gordon Johnston converted the first penalty corner with a high flick.Canadian young side appeared a better side during the match. After wasting a penalty corner, they doubled the lead through open play. A good attack from the right side saw a fine back pass to Sukhi, one of the two Panesar brothers, standing unmarked at the top of the circle. Sukhi found the net with a strong hit.

Canada had their third goal against the run of play. Again, after a right side move, the ball was passed back and Mathew Sarmen made no mistake.