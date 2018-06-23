Hafeez recalled, Ahmed dropped

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Shehzad has been dropped from the squad while Mohammad Hafeez and Sahibzada Farhan have earned their places in the team for tri-nation series starting in Zimbabwe from July 1.

A separate team for the five-match One-Day series against Zimbabwe has also been announced and once again Hafeez has found his place in the team.Apart from Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, Australia is the third team competing in a week-long tri-nation T20 series.

The national selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur has announced the 15-member T20 squad for the T20 series, and 15-member ODI squad for the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

The triangular series will take place from July 1 to July 8, whereas the five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will commence from July 13. The ODIs have been scheduled at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 13, 16, 18, 20 and 22, respectively.

“Sahibzada Farhan has been selected in the T20 squad, whereas Mohammad Hafeez was selected in both T20 and ODI squads, and will be available for the team as an all-rounder after his bowling action was cleared. Asif Ali was included in the ODI squad to strengthen the lower middle-order while Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah made a comeback in the ODI squad after recovering from injuries. Babar Azam was not considered for T20s because he is yet to recover from injury and as per medical staff, it is hoped that he would be fit for ODIs,” said Inzamam.

Pakistan team camp (ODI and T20) will be held from June 25 to 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The team will depart for Zimbabwe on June 28.

T20 squad for triangular series: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain-wk), Harris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sahibzada Farhan.

ODI Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam (subject to fitness), Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain-wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Harris Sohail.