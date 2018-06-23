Egypt to file complaint against ref

MOSCOW: Egypt will formally protest to FIFA about the performance of Paraguay referee Enrique Caceres whose decisions they feel prejudiced the outcome of their World Cup game against hosts Russia in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

“We want an investigation into the performance of the whole refereeing team,” Egyptian Football Association President Hany Abo Rida told Reuters on Friday.Egypt lost the game 3-1 to suffer a second defeat at the tournament and an early elimination in their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Abo Rida, who is also a FIFA Council member, said Egypt felt fullback Ahmed Fathi was pushed in the process of attempting to clear the ball two minutes into the second half and resultantly steered it into his own net to give Russia the lead. He also felt there was a legitimate penalty appeal in the 78th minute for Marwan Mohsen, bundled over by Russia defender Ilya Kutepov.

POINTS TABLE

Tabulated under as played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points:

Group A

Q-Russia 2 2 0 0 8 1 6

Q-Uruguay 2 2 0 0 2 0 6

E-Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

E-Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0 6 0

Group B

Portugal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Spain 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Iran 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

E-Morocco 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Group C

Denmark 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

France 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Australia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group D

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group E

Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group F

Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group G

Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

England 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group H

Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Q = Qualified for Round of 16

E = Eliminated from the tournament