Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gilani foresees hung parliament

MULTAN: Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani Friday predicted historical elections with surprising results with no party expecting to get majority votes and a coalition government will be formed with the help of Pakistan People’s Party.

x
Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said the PPP did not think of devising a strategy of reconciliation with Pakistan Muslim League-N at any level. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan was autonomous and fully authoritative and it would hold the free, fair and transparent elections.

Gilani said the governors of provinces cannot politically influence the elections at any level. He said the PPP had no internal rift or crisis regarding the allotment of party tickets. The party was issuing tickets purely on merit. He said the local bodies’ representatives should not influence the elections.

He said Pakistan got remarkable success in operations against terrorism with the help of ISI and CIA. He appreciated former PPP MNA Nawab Liaquat on his support to the party.

It is to be noted here that the PPP has fielded Nawab on the MPA slot with Gilani but now he backed out from contesting the election and announced his support to Gilani.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar