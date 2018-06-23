Gilani foresees hung parliament

MULTAN: Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani Friday predicted historical elections with surprising results with no party expecting to get majority votes and a coalition government will be formed with the help of Pakistan People’s Party.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, he said the PPP did not think of devising a strategy of reconciliation with Pakistan Muslim League-N at any level. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan was autonomous and fully authoritative and it would hold the free, fair and transparent elections.

Gilani said the governors of provinces cannot politically influence the elections at any level. He said the PPP had no internal rift or crisis regarding the allotment of party tickets. The party was issuing tickets purely on merit. He said the local bodies’ representatives should not influence the elections.

He said Pakistan got remarkable success in operations against terrorism with the help of ISI and CIA. He appreciated former PPP MNA Nawab Liaquat on his support to the party.

It is to be noted here that the PPP has fielded Nawab on the MPA slot with Gilani but now he backed out from contesting the election and announced his support to Gilani.