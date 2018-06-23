Six released from illegal confinement

FAISALABAD: District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed Sipra Friday ordered the release of six people from illegal confinement of a landlord.

Nawab Bibi submitted to the court that landlord Iqbal and his sons had confined her family members. The Sadr police produced the detainees before the court. The court released Azra Bibi, Fozia, Khadija, Wazir, Zahid Rasool and Sumera Bibi.

SEVEN wheelie doers detained: Police arrested seven wheelie doers late Thursday night. According to police, accused Talha and Ali Raza were detained from Koh-e-Noor chowk near Jarranwala, Arsalan and two others from Dijkot Road, Umar Farooq from Jhang Bazaar and Shafat Ali from city area. Police also detained accused Shahid Nadeem, Shahzad, Nasir, Rafique, Muhammad Ali, Arshad Ali, Abid Hussain, Anwar Mahmood and Nadeem for rash driving. Shafqat Ali of Chak 153/RB was arrested on charges of bearing fake registration number plate of his bike.

Woman dies after eating ‘toxic’ food: A woman died and her husband fainted after consuming toxic food in Nishatabad area on Friday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Javed, 25, and his wife Rehana, 19, of Nishatabad reportedly consumed poisonous food late Thursday night. As a result, she was found dead and her husband unconscious on Friday morning. Millat Town police are investigating.

Woman dies in road accident: A woman died in a road accident near Rasoolpura on Sheikhupura Road here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Rehana Bibi was driving her car on Sheikhupura Road when the car overturned. As a result, she suffered critical injuries and died at Rural Health Centre Khurrianwala.