PFA seals seven food points

GUJRANWALA: The Punjab Food Authority teams on Friday sealed seven food points and imposed fine on their owners for selling unhygienic food.

The sealed food points including Allah Hu Milk Shop, Ittefaq Nimko, Sialkot Sweets, Nadeem Bakery and Adam G Sweets. The checking teams also imposed fine on various shopkeepers while notices were also served to various shopkeepers in this regard.

TWO BOOKED FOR FRAUD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday registered cases against a stamp vendor and a clerk of the deputy district education office on the charges of fraud.

Complainant Farrukh Shahzad gave an application to the department, stating that he purchased a stamp paper worth Rs 1,000 from accused stamp vendor Attaullah.

However, a court rejected that stamp paper terming it forged, he added. Another citizen Rukhsana Rafiq, a teacher at the Government girls Elementary School Akbarian alleged in her application that accused Nadeem Ashraf, a clerk of the deputy district education office, allegedly withdrew her four-month salary fraudulently with the help of some officials of the district accounts office. During investigations, her allegations were proved against the accused clerk.

SIX OF A FAMILY FAINT: Six members of a family fell unconscious after taking poisonous rice with pulse at Ferozwala on Friday.

The family members, including Ghulam Hussain, Yousaf, Muhammad Luqman, Jabran and Shama, ate rice with pulse. After that, all family members fell unconscious and rushed to a hospital.

EIGHT HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD: The FIA teams on Friday arrested eight human traffickers from different cities during a crackdown.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told media that the FIA teams arrested accused Sumair Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Hassan, Zeeshan, Aslam, Kashif, Akbar, Umer Javed and Suneel from Sialkot, Narowal and Gujranwala. The accused were involved in sending people abroad illegally, he added.