FBR officer held for corruption

FAISALABAD: The FIA on Friday raided Bhalwal city and arrested a grade-17 FBR officer on the charge of taking Rs 100,000 bribe from a citizen.

Complainant Asif Shahzad in his application had stated that accused Ghaus Muhammad Ghani had received bribe from him for giving relaxation in his tax payment. A case has been registered against the accused person.

SCHOOLCHILDREN RALLY: Scores of schoolchildren, who also work in a kiln, on Friday took out a rally against kiln owners for pressuring the local Education Department officials to close a school established for them.

The schoolchildren were carrying placards and banners inscribing slogans in support of re-opening of their school.

They demanded immediate restoration of the Bhatta School, issuance of Khidmat Cards and distribution of free books among them.

RPO FOR STRICT SECURITY FOR POLLS: The newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has assumed charge here.

After assuming his charge on Friday, the RPO held a meeting with his staff and local other police officers. In his brief address, the regional police officer urged the need for making foolproof security arrangements for upcoming general elections.

The regional police officer directed the Faisalabad CPO and district police officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts to personally visit the sites where the polling stations and polling booths would be set up.

Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar ordered the district police officers (DPOs) of all four districts of the Faisalabad region to chalk-out a comprehensive security plan immediately for the upcoming general elections.

FIVE HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Friday arrested nine drug pushers from Faisalabad and Thikriwala and recovered narcotics from them.

In Thikriwala, the police conducted raids at different places and arrested four drug pushers identified as Muhammad Akram, Murtaza, Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Akram.

The Faisalabad police raided a number of places in and around the city and arrested Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Usman, Sajjad, Murtaza and Imran.