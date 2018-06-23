Aleem Khan owns assets worth over Rs918m

LAHORE: PTI leader Aleem Khan owns assets worth over Rs 918 million, it was revealed on Friday.

According to Aleem’s nomination papers submitted for the upcoming elections, his personal property is valued at more than Rs 159 million, while the ownership of shares is said to be worth more than Rs 129.3 million.

Interestingly, Aleem’s domestic business is valued at a mere Rs 90,000 whereas his foreign businesses amount to over Rs 8.1 million. He owns 43 registered companies in Pakistan and three outside the country.

Moreover, Aleem has almost a million rupees in cash as well as over Rs 64 million in various banks.

The value of jewellery and vehicles owned by the PTI leader is almost Rs 1 million and over Rs 34.7 million respectively. The furniture owned by the businessman-politician is valued at almost Rs 2 million.

As per the documents submitted to the RO, Aleem in the last three years earned more than Rs 43.9 million in salary and profit, and paid over Rs10 million as tax.

In the same time period, he undertook 23 foreign trips which cost over Rs 2.1 million.

The PTI leader has also taken loans worth over Rs1.2 billion. The documents also reveal that he took a loan worth almost Rs 700 million from his own company.

Aleem is intending to contest the upcoming general election from Lahore's NA-129 seat against former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The PTI leader is also facing an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau with regards to his reported ownership of an offshore company as well as involvement with a private housing scheme in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the total value of PPP leader Murad Ali Shah’s assets is over Rs 213 million. He has shown in his nomination papers that he is the owner of a house in DHA Karachi worth Rs 11.5 million and also possesses 51 acres of agricultural land in various areas.

He has also listed ownership of two vehicles worth Rs 2.2 million and Rs 12 million along with jewellery weighing 10-taula.

Moreover, He possesses $264, 368 in a bank account as well as a trust spread over 275 acres.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir has listed assets worth Rs 12.8 million. In his two bank accounts, he holds an amount of Rs 3,739,000 and also owns 22 grams of gold.

The Gujranwala-based politician has also shown partial ownership of a cinema near the Sialkoti Darwaza as well as a cloth market on GT Road.

According to the documents, the former federal minister’s Satellite Town house was gifted to him by his father while he was also gifted a plot in DC Colony by his wife.