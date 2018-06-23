Chinese embassy hires more Pakistanis

Islamabad: China embassy, Islamabad has hired more Pakistani staff to overcome the language barrier and to facilitate visa applicants.

According to statistics, the visa issuance volume from April 1 to June 15 rose 11% over the same period of the previous year, among which the business visa volume reaches around 15,000, a growth of 19%.

Yang Lianchun, Director of the Consular Section has said that more Pakistani staff has been hired in his section and taken responsibilities of facilitating the applicants, such as frequently helping to bridge the gap in language barriers for Urdu-speaking applicants.

He said all of our consular officers speak English only. “When we have interviews with Urdu-speaking applicants who visit China for the first time, we will sometimes reject them as we can’t make sure of their visit purposes due to language barriers. However, Pakistani employees can not only help lessen the applicants’ emotional anxiety but solve the problem easily,” he added.

He further said that hiring more Pakistani staff in the Consular Section is actually under the instructions of Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing. Since his arrival the ambassador has specially taken steps to facilitate Chinese visa application. His constant meetings with the chambers of commerce and industries won huge support from the local business community. “He always says promoting mutual understanding, exchanges and cooperation between the two peoples is the key point for developing the all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Pakistan,” he added.