Several restaurants fined for violation of rules

LAHORE: Food safety teams, under the supervision of Punjab Food Authority Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, took action against different restaurants located along the motorway from Lahore to Islamabad.

The kitchens of all the restaurants were checked intensely across the motorway from Lahore to Islamabad. During the capaign, the PFA DG checked all the restaurants and food points in the areas of Sukhekhi, Bhera, Kalar Kahar and Chakri. A food outlet, Subway Food, was fined Rs10,000 for using an air freshener which contained prohibited chemical in its kitchen. Moreover, a food point, Hardee’s, was served warning notice for selling frozen dessert instead of dairy ice cream. An amout of Rs 10,000 was awarded to a Simply Sufi restaurant for keeping hygienic conditions in its food preparation area.

The Punjab Food Authority Training School is collaborating with the motorway management for training sessions for food workers working in the motorway service areas,” said a PFA spokesperson.

Cleanliness drive: Albayrak Waste Management organised awareness drive after successful Eid-ul-Fitr operations in Lahore here on Friday. The drive aimed to instill the message of cleanliness among the citizens through Friday sermons.

A cleanliness drive was held in Jamia Masjid Haji Barkat Ali on Ashiyana Road. Albayrak team approached Khateeb Jamia Masjid and requested him to emphasise on the significance of proper waste disposal in Friday sermon so the citizens could be encouraged to play their part in keeping their surroundings clean.

The team also established an awareness camp in the vicinity of the masjid and distributed awareness brochures among the shopkeepers and residents. Prior to Jumma prayer, the sanitary staff cleaned the path leading up to the masjid. An awareness walk was also arranged.

LGH: Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has introduced “Endoscopic Laser Lithotripsy” and Urology team headed by Prof Mohammad Nazir has undertaken a number of successful operations.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Agha Shabbir Ali congratulated Prof Mohammad Nazir and his team. He hoped senior professors and doctors of LGH would continue their efforts to make the hospital a model for others.

Prof Nazir hoped doctors of LGH would be working hard in future for introducing latest and modern ways of treatment for the common man.

assumes office: Newly-appointed Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq assumed charge on Friday.

All the additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and others were present on the occasion.

Capt (r) Anwar-Ul-Haq held an introductory meeting with the officers and inquired about job descriptions. He said the support for the arrangement of Election 2018, flood arrangements and anti-dengue drive would be his top priorities.