‘Honourable’ letters to teachers

LAHORE: The School Education Department Punjab Secretary has directed the department officials to address all, graduate and above, teachers by writing a prefix ‘honourable’ while communicating them letters of appreciation and promotion orders.

In a notification issued in this regard, School Education Department Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik observed that honourable teachers had central and key role in the implementation of Article 25-A and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4).

It is pertinent to mention here that Article 25-A pertains to free and compulsory education to all children of 5 to 16 years of age. In this regard, the Punjab government had introduced Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act in 2014.

However, ever since the government could not introduce rule of business for the implementation of the Act. Talking to The News, Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik said the rules of business had been approved at the department level and were ready to be placed before the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order for final approval.

Meanwhile, Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) and other teachers’ associations of the province have welcomed the School Education Department Secretary’s move and have expressed gratitude over it.

In a press release, the Punjab Teachers Union leaders, including Rana Liaqat Ali and others observed the teaching community was indebted to Secretary Schools for his kind gesture and really appreciated it. They hoped the step would enhance the dignity of teachers.