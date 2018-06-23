Canada beat Pak development squad 3-0

KARACHI: Canada defeated Pakistan Development Squad in the first match of their series by 3-0 at Tamanawis Park, Surrey, according to the reports received here on Friday.

The hosts settled down quickly and took an early lead when Gordon Johnston converted the first penalty corner with a high flick. However, it was more or less an even play in the first quarter.

Canada were even better during the next 15 minutes. After wasting a penalty corner, they doubled the lead through open play. A good attack from the right side saw a fine back pass to Sukhi, one of the two Panesar brothers, standing unmarked at the top of the circle. Sukhi found the net with a strong hit.

Pakistani players were seen slipping on the surface quite a few times while the Canadians appeared comfortable. In the second half, the visitors probably got adapted to the pitch and had better of the exchanges. Three penalty corners came their way but went unutilised.

In the last moments, Canada had their third goal against the run of play. Again, after a right side move, the ball was passed back and Mathew Sarmento put it in on the rebound. It is worth mentioning that the hosts are fielding their national (first string) side, while the development squad is Pakistan’s second string.

Their national team is in Holland for the Champions Trophy. The boys’ inexperience showed at times.Pakistan coach Kamran Ashraf told ‘The News’ that the match was tough. “Canada played well because they are the senior side and have experienced players. Our players are less experienced. They are junior players playing against a strong senior side,”

he added.

“We failed to get the benefit of penalty corners. But whatever mistakes we made will not be seen in the next matches,” he claimed.