FBR officer held for taking bribe

FAISALABAD: The FIA on Friday raided Bhalwal city and arrested a grade-17 FBR officer on the charge of taking Rs 100,000 bribe from a citizen. Complainant Asif Shahzad in his application had stated that accused Ghaus Muhammad Ghani had received bribe from him for giving relaxation in his tax payment. A case has been registered against the accused person.
