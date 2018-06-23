Sat June 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

FBR officer held for taking bribe

FAISALABAD: The FIA on Friday raided Bhalwal city and arrested a grade-17 FBR officer on the charge of taking Rs 100,000 bribe from a citizen. Complainant Asif Shahzad in his application had stated that accused Ghaus Muhammad Ghani had received bribe from him for giving relaxation in his tax payment. A case has been registered against the accused person.

