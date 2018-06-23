Ali Jehangir Siddiqui meets Trump, presents credentials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's new ambassador to the US Ali Jehangir Siddiqui Friday presented his credentials to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House.

Cornell-educated, successful banker Ali Jehangir Siddiqui succeeds Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who was a career diplomat, as Pakistan's 28th Ambassador to the United States. Siddiqui presented his credentials to Trump during a ceremony in the Oval Office which included envoys from seven other countries. They are Virachai Plasai from Thailand, Ngote Gali Koutou from Chad, Sankatana Gabriel Maja from Lesotho, Mahamadou Nimaga from Mali, Cristina Balan from Moldova, Momar Diop from Senegal and Emily Margarethe Haber from Germany.

In his welcome message on the embassy website, Siddiqui said that there was a great deal of promise and potential in Pakistan-US relations. "I have taken this challenging responsibility with full confidence that we can accomplish great things together," he said.