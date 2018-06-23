Corrigendum

Many esteemed readers have contacted us about a few typographical errors in our yesterday’s report – 'Hope for Kashmir?' Three were particularly referred to. In the second paragraph, the writer meant to say, “for decades it [India] did not let the world see or know about its deeds”.

In 14th paragraph, the text should’ve read, “Dr Hussain proposed to engage Dr Jose Ayala Lasso on Kashmir. Dr Lasso, the former Ecuadorian foreign minister has twice served as the President of the UN Security Council and was the first UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.”

In the 15th paragraph, the actual word “coup de tete” was mistakenly replaced with coup d’ etet. We thank our readers for their concern for our accuracy and regret the errors. —Editor