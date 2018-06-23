PTI to face humiliating defeat in polls: Amir Muqam

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should not dream of becoming prime minister as his party would face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming general elections.

He was addressing public gathering in Shergarh area. He said that people had become politically mature and would reject PIT in the next general polls. The PML-N leaders including Syed Inayat Shah Bacha, Abdussalam Khan, Tahir Ghani Mohmand, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Saqib Ali Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Amir Muqam said that the PTI-led provincial government did nothing for the welfare of the public while PML-N had put the country on the road to development and economic prosperity. He said the people would reject PTI and Imran Khan as the party-led provincial government had failed to deliver.

Amir Muqam said Imran Khan wanted to become prime minister through backdoor but his dream would never come true. "The PML-N will sweep the upcoming general elections on the basis of performance and form governments in all the provinces and the Centre," he said and added that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had pulled the country out of crises.

He said that the PML-N government had launched mega projects in the country. "Our party leadership knows how to resolve issues and boost the country's economy," he said, adding that PML-N was a political party, which wanted to promote democratic process. The PML-N leader said that his party's priority was to serve the people and eliminate poverty.