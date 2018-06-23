Ode to opulence

For a country created by Quaid-e-Azam – who was known to not waste state funds – it is shocking to see the opulent lifestyle led by its paid and elected public office-holders on the state’s expense. All that we get to hear on the electronic media are reports of interparty rivalries and mudslinging by political activists against their opponents. But nothing concrete is heard about the real issues that directly affect 200 million citizens. We are borrowing a huge sum of money and this vicious cycle of debt will one day land us in deep trouble.

Travelling on executive jets and helicopters and using imported SUVs and limousines seems to be the only mode of travel of our politicians. This is coupled with endless foreign trips that yield nothing for our national interest. Almost every state regulatory and financial institution and important corporation is headed by individuals with split loyalties, holding either foreign passports or permanent residential status. Many of them have assets and family living abroad, and are engaged in transferring their earnings abroad.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore