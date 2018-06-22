Slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’ misleading: Haider Hoti

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ameer Haider Hoti said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s slogan of Naya Pakistan is to mislead voters.

“The PTI leader has gathered seasonal birds,” he said while addressing workers in connection with election campaign at Shewa Adda here.

He said those who strengthened the opportunist politics could never bring any change and the whole race has been made only for Islamabad.

The ANP leader said that people in Punjab supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sindhis backed Pakistan People’s Party and in KP the time is set that the Pakhuns would support the ANP candidates who fight for the rights of Pakhtuns.

He said that those who have any doubt about ANP’s contribution should read the history and study the long struggle of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan in critical times.

Hoti, who was chief minister during ANP-led government, said that they had fought against the menace of terrorism.

About the ANP’s future plan, he said that if ANP won the upcoming elections, they would build a university in each district, generate jobs, maintain and restore peace, encourage the youth and provide them opportunities to receive contemporary education.

He said that practical steps would be taken to eradicate poverty, enabling the people to earn their livelihood with dignity and honour.

He said that ANP central president Asfandyar Wali Khan would soon visit the district to address a public meeting.

Ameer Rehman, district president of the party, said that Swabi had remained a stronghold of ANP and in the election it would be proved by the people once again.