Russel to lead Tallawahs

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Jamaica Tallawahs have announced that this year they will be captained by Andre Russel in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

After recently returning to cricket following a 12-month suspension, Russell will be re-joining the Tallawahs for the 2018 Hero CPL season and he cannot wait to get started in the tournament.

“It’s a good feeling, honestly, I missed out last year due to one-year suspension. I’m looking forward to it, not just looking forward to play but looking forward to being the captain for the Jamaica Tallawahs, as well and looking forward to doing a good job.

“We have a very good, balanced team. We have a team that is not just about the names, it’s all about what they can do as well and how quickly they can change the game. “I truly believe in all-rounders in T20 cricket and I think that’s what we have.”