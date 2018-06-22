Fri June 22, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 22, 2018

France demand respect from Kiwis

DUNEDIN, New Zealand: A fired-up France are demanding respect as they head into the final Test against New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday, saying they plan to continue where they left off in the second Test.

Although the All Blacks won the second Test 26-13, France were a man down for most of the game after fullback Benjamin Fall was wrongly sent off and also dominated the second half. The world champion All Blacks were subsequently criticised for not putting away France the way they had with the 52-11 victory in the first Test. But lock Bernard Le Roux called the reaction “disrespectful” to France, saying they did not get the credit they deserved.

