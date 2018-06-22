Pak juniors excel in Malaysia Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani players dominated the second day of Borneo Junior Squash Open being played in Malaysia.All budding players barring Yaseen Khattak reached the next round of the championship by winning their respective matches.

In under-13, category, Yaseen Khattak lost to Malaysian Tay Jung by winning the match 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 6-11. In under-15 category, Noor Zaman upset fifth seed Australian Curtis Oscar 12-10, 11-6 and 11-9.

M Ammad beat Malaysian Tang Baranard in the second round 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 while M Hamza got better of Malaysian Parakash Levinish by 11-5, 11-7 and 11-2.In under-17 category, Hammad Khan outplayed Malaysian Gan Ian 10-12, 11-5, 11-3 and 11-5. Khushal Riaz Khan defeated Lee Danish from Hong Kong with a game score of 11-2, 13-11, 11-4. In Under-19 category, Zeeshan Zeb beat Malaysian Jong Jiang with a game score of 11-1, 11-1 and 11-6.