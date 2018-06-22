Female suicide bombers target military in Nigeria

KANO: Fifteen people were injured when two female suicide bombers targetted the edge of a military barracks in northeast Nigeria, police said on Thursday.

Soldiers shot dead one woman as she tried to get into the informal market at the base of 333 Artillery Nigerian Army in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening. Borno state police spokesman Edet Okon said the woman’s explosives detonated when she was shot. A second bomber blew herself up in a nearby motorised rickshaw, he added. “As a result of the explosions, the two bombers died instantly while 15 persons were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement. A bomb disposal team had “sanitised” the area, he added. Emergency services in the city said they had no further information on the blast, which came just days after nine soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram attack north of Maiduguri.Markets on the fringes of military barracks typically sell basic needs to soldiers, including food and alcohol, and are often frequented by troops as well as civilians.