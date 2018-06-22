Minister briefed on CPEC-related projects in KP

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Department Abdur Rauf Khattak on Thursday received a briefing on the developmental projects being executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The briefing was given at a meeting, which was chaired by the minister, said a handout.

The participants discussed different developmental projects in detail with special reference to its public importance and its future role in the development of the region.

The meeting was told that developmental work was underway on different projects approved by the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the CPEC. The projects included Havelian-Thakot Expressway (with estimated cost Rs 130 billion), Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project (estimated cost Rs180 billion) and Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (estimated cost Rs129 billion).

During the discussion, it was told that JCC had in principle approved three major developmental projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its 6th meeting.

These included Chitral-Shandur link road to be extended to Chakdara in future, Rashaki Special Economic Zone and Circular Rail Project.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on all the developmental projects being executed under the CPEC in the province. The minister directed the quarters concerned to speed up the developmental and management works on all these projects.