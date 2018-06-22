Marriyum condemns media censorship

Lahore: PML-N spokesperson and former minister of information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned increasing media censorship in the country.

She emphasized that such censorship is against Article 19 of the Constitution which ensures freedom of speech as a fundamental right. She stressed that free press is a fundamental pillar of mature democracies and civilized societies. The PML-N 2018 manifesto is firmly committed to independent journalism and freedom of expression.

She stressed that obstacles in the path of journalists and acts of violence against them is unacceptable. Harassment of journalists and columnists and using intimidation tactics to threaten cable operators and newspaper distributors is autocratic and should be condemned. She added that it is impossible to conduct free and fair elections in the absence of free media. It is imperative that all media groups, journalists, political parties and civil society unite to ensure freedom of expression in the country.

While condemning obstacles against the distribution of an English newspaper in particular, she said that intimidation tactics are equivalent to curtailing freedom of expression and it is against the constitution and spirit of democracy.