Relatives blame doctors as injured woman dies in hospital

LAHORE: A 32-year-old woman died in hospital on Thursday a few hours after she was injured in a road accident.

The woman was identified as Raheela of Garhi Shahu. Her family alleged that the doctors did not timely check the patient and their unwarranted delay claimed her life. The angry relatives manhandled the hospital security guards and smashed windowpanes in protest. Upon being called, the police reached the spot and arrested three relatives of the deceased woman.

Robbers loot shop, injure owner: Robbers and thieves deprived citizens of their valuables and vehicles worth millions of rupees here on Thursday. Robbers looted Rs 46,000 from the shop of one Rizwan in the Garhi Shahu area and injured him with gun butts when he offered resistance.

Meanwhile, robbers looted Rs 40,000 from the shop of one Naveed in Gujjarpura, Rs 250,000 from one Adeel in Factory Area, Rs 100,000 from one Qasim in Baghbanpura, Rs 65,000 from one Ayan in Lower Mall, Rs 40,000 from one Sahid in Subzazar and Rs 40,000 from one Ebad Ali in the Muslim Town area.

Thieves stole valuables worth Rs 0.9m from the house of one Tauheed in the Sattukatla area, valuables worth Rs 0.5m from the house of one Kashif in Sundar, valuables worth Rs 0.5m from the house of one Wajid in Chung, valuables worth Rs 0.5m from the house of one Saqib in Defence C and valuables worth Rs 0.4 million from the shop of one Asif in the Baghbanpura area. Thirteen bikes were stolen from Misri Shah, Mughalpura, Civil Lines, Mozang, Old Anarkali, Sherakot Gulshan Iqbal, Sattukatla and Sabzazar.