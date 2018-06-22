SSWMB removes 1,500 tons of garbage from District Central

The disposal of garbage is going on under the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and so far more than 1,500 tons of garbage from District Central has been removed to a landfill in the last few days.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, in view of the poor condition of sanitation in District Central, the SSWMB has taken steps to cooperate with district administration to dispose of garbage to provide relief to the people.

The garbage disposal would be continued for a few more days, said the statement, adding that the garbage disposal process was going on without any interruption in East, Malir, South and West districts.

Separately, the District Municipal Corporation Central announced an extensive Green Campaign in collaboration with the private sector. Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi will launch a tree plantation-cum- cleanliness campaign in the district.

The District Central administration, which is already engaged in a plantation campaign through regular distribution of saplings among students, is said to have been approached by the business community and professionals residing in the district to be part of the exercise.