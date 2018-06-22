Newborn found dead

Print Story
A newborn baby was found dead at a garbage dump in Gizri on Thursday. According to rescue sources, the body of a newborn was found at a garbage dump near the Mubarak Masjid and was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.
