Fri June 22, 2018
Karachi

AFP
June 22, 2018

Newborn found dead

A newborn baby was found dead at a garbage dump in Gizri on Thursday. According to rescue sources, the body of a newborn was found at a garbage dump near the Mubarak Masjid and was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.

