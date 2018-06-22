Women stand alone

After child birth, a woman’s body often goes through severe hormonal changes which become the cause of postpartum depression in several mothers. Women suffering from postpartum depression don’t just experience hopelessness, but are also unable to bond with their child. Unaware of this condition, family members, especially in-laws, criticise the mother instead of giving her emotional support.

Like all illnesses, postpartum depression is also curable. However, we need to take steps to create awareness among people and let them know that it is a medical condition. Women should be encouraged to contact a doctor for help. Many women in our society continue to suffer only because they do not have a strong support system through which they can share their medical conditions with confidence. We have to take steps to change this sad state.

Laiba Khan

Karachi