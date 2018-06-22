Fri June 22, 2018
June 22, 2018

Fighting poverty

According to Unicef, 22,000 children die each day due to poverty. Many people believe that unemployment is the main reason for poverty. According to the Institute of Policy Reforms (IPR), 5.3 million people in Pakistan are unemployed.

All these problems lead to the menace of child labour. There is no denying the fact that millions of children in our country are employed at different places and working under dangerous conditions. We need to take effective action to alleviate poverty.

Sabir Ali Khokhar

Hyderabad

